Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 8,658 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,802,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $47,584,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 459,973 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $121.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.73.

Read Our Latest Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.