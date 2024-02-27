Estabrook Capital Management Sells 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,403,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 101,311 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 200,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.32 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.