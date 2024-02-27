EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $112.06 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

