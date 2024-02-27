Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $599,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $18,888,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of EW opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,062,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,147 shares of company stock worth $14,664,599. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

