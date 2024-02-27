eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.84.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

