Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of DPZ opened at $459.14 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 214,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
