Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 3,578 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.6 %

AMG opened at $156.68 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.16 and its 200 day moving average is $139.26.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

