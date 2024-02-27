Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 7,167 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1,356.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

