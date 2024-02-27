Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 2,793 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $93.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.