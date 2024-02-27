Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,070,000 after buying an additional 52,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $169.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.