Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Copart by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,284,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Copart by 111.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,717,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Trading Up 2.2 %

CPRT stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.