CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, CAO John R. Kline sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $170,463.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,659.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock worth $526,316 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

