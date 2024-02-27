CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,238,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181,669 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

