Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PEG opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

