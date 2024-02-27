Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,363 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $33.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.3953 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

