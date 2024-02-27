Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CBAY opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.