Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 380 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

