Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 252 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.143 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

