Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

