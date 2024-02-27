Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $107.11.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

