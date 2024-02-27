Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,639 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 400.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RFG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

RFG opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $299.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.