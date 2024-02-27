Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 29.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,098,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.