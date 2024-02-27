Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 38.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after buying an additional 334,762 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,777,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Shares of MET stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

