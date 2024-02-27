Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

