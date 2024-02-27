Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $433,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.7 %

BABA opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.