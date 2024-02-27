Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,866,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,748,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,391 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,665 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

