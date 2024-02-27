Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) by 2,453.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.85% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0874 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

