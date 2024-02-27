Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 74,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $55.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.