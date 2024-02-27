Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,551,000 after acquiring an additional 410,061 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 412,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 67.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 168,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $154.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $155.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

