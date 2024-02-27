Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $4,649,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

