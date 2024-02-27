Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 620 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.