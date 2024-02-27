Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,890 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $124.86. The company has a market capitalization of $554.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

