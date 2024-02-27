Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 853.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 301,028 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

