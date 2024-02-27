Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,080 shares of company stock worth $17,919,032. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $242.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.74.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

