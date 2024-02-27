Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 365,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,172,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 416.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52.

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

