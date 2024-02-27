Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 418 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $145.77 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

