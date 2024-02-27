Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,886 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 964,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.62. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.14.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.