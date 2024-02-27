Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,886 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 964,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
ITOT opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.62. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.14.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
