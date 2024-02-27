Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,422 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 55.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Barclays upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $4,747,821.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $4,747,821.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $8,821,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,107,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,412,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,499,606 shares of company stock valued at $98,802,922. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

