Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,966,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $138,969,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,049. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

