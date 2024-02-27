AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.820–0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $459.0 million-$466.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.9 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 94.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 112.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 122.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

