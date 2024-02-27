AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.53% of AptarGroup worth $125,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 60.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATR opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $142.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

