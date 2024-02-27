Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Amphenol by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

