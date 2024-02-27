Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 71,741.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948,488 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 6.9% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $255,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.32 and a 52-week high of $153.78.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.