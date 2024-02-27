Algert Global LLC Grows Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,680 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

