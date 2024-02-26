Valens Semiconductor (VLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $226.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

