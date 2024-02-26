Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 160.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,224,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $432.87 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.