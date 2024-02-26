Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $594.60.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $575.65 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $350.58 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.39.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2,262.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 725,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

