Suzano (SUZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suzano Price Performance

SUZ opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. Suzano has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Suzano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This is a boost from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano

About Suzano

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,772,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after buying an additional 746,200 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Suzano by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 725,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 457,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Suzano by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 426,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suzano by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 402,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

