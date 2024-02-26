Suzano (SUZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Suzano Price Performance
SUZ opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. Suzano has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03.
Suzano Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This is a boost from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano
About Suzano
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suzano
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.