SunOpta (STKL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $677.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 932.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 89.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

