SunOpta (SOY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

TSE SOY opened at C$7.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.38. SunOpta has a one year low of C$3.82 and a one year high of C$11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of C$895.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.68.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

